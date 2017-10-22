Trump Claims He ‘Spoke Of The Name’ Of US Soldier In Call To Soldier’s Widow

President Donald Trump on Sunday continued to deny Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) account of his call to the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger.

“I was so nice. Look, I’ve called many people. And I would think that every one of them appreciated it. I was very surprised to see this to be honest with you,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

He claimed the call “was a very nice call.”

“And by the way, I spoke of the name of the young man, and I — it was a really — it’s a very tough call. Those are the toughest calls,” Trump said. “These are tougher than dealing with the heads of countries, believe me. These are very, very hard calls. They’re sad and sometimes, you know, the grieving is so incredible.”

Wilson last week said she was in a car with Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, when Trump called.

“She was in tears. She was in tears. And she said, ‘He didn’t even remember his name,’” Wilson told the Washington Post.

Trump denied Wilson’s account of events, though the congresswoman’s account was corroborated by Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, and continued to attack Wilson through the weekend.