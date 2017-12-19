Trump: ‘I Never Even Wavered’ On Gorsuch, WaPo Sources ‘Don’t Exist’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a report by the Washington Post that he considered reversing his decision to nominate Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court was “fake news” based on sources that “don’t exist.”

“I never even wavered and am very proud of him and the job he is doing as a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted. “The unnamed sources don’t exist!”

The Washington Post reported Monday night, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the discussions, that Trump was irked by reports that Gorsuch told Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) that Trump’s attacks on the federal judge who blocked his travel ban were “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”

According to the report, Trump told several aides that he was tempted to reverse Gorsuch’s nomination over what he perceived as a lack of personal loyalty.