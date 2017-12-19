TPM Livewire

Trump: ‘I Never Even Wavered’ On Gorsuch, WaPo Sources ‘Don’t Exist’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks before a hosting a lunch with Senate Republicans in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published December 19, 2017 10:33 am

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a report by the Washington Post that he considered reversing his decision to nominate Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court was “fake news” based on sources that “don’t exist.”

“I never even wavered and am very proud of him and the job he is doing as a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted. “The unnamed sources don’t exist!”

The Washington Post reported Monday night, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the discussions, that Trump was irked by reports that Gorsuch told Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) that Trump’s attacks on the federal judge who blocked his travel ban were “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”

According to the report, Trump told several aides that he was tempted to reverse Gorsuch’s nomination over what he perceived as a lack of personal loyalty.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: 'I Never Even Wavered' On Gorsuch, WaPo Sources 'Don't Exist' 11 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a report by the Washington Post that he...

Pruitt Had His EPA Office Checked For Surveillance Devices In March 37 minutes ago

Shortly after Scott Pruitt began as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Pruitt...

Sen. Leahy: 'I Regret' Urging Franken To Resign Before Ethics Committee Probe about 2 hours ago

Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) said on Monday that he regrets not waiting for the...

Senate Intel Panel Looking At Jill Stein Campaign In Russia Probe about 2 hours ago

The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked the Jill Stein campaign to turn over documents...

WaPo: Trump Mulled Reversing Gorsuch Nomination Over Concerns About Loyalty about 3 hours ago

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump talked about reversing his decision to nominate Neil...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.