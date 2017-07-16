Trump Claims ‘Fake News’ Is ‘Distorting Democracy’ Amid New Meeting Details

President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed the “fake news media” is “distorting democracy” amid newly surfaced details of his eldest son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer after he was promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s campaign.

“HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?” Trump, who won the election eight months ago, tweeted early in the morning.

He thanked a former campaign adviser for vouching for the campaign that employed him (“winning,” Trump noted) and took aim at the media’s phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting.”

“Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!” Trump tweeted.

Donald Trump Jr. revised his own story on the meeting, first claiming he did not know who he would be talking to and later publishing emails between himself and a Trump family acquaintance setting up the tête-à-tête with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya shortly before the New York Times reported them.

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Thank you to former campaign adviser Michael Caputo for saying so powerfully that there was no Russian collusion in our winning campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017