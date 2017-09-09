TPM Livewire

Trump: Churches Aiding Harvey Victims ‘Should Be Entitled To Reimbursement’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders and administration officials on tax reform, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published September 9, 2017 11:39 am

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that churches in Texas providing aid to those affected by Hurricane Harvey should be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Churches in Texas should be entitled to reimbursement from FEMA Relief Funds for helping victims of Hurricane Harvey (just like others),” Trump tweeted.

His remark came after three Texas churches — the Harvest Family Church, the Hi-Way Tabernacle and the Rockport First Assembly of God — filed a lawsuit challenging a FEMA policy that excludes churches from receiving recovery money from the agency.

All three churches were damaged in Harvey, and challenged the agency’s policy excluding structures that provide “critical service” or “essential government services” from receiving assistance from the agency to rebuild if at least half the building’s space is used for religious purposes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
