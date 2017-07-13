TPM Livewire

Trump Changes Tune On Russian Lawyer Meeting: ‘Maybe It Was Mentioned’

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 13, 2017 4:53 pm

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he may have previously heard about his son and top campaign staff meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016, a stunning contradiction of his earlier statements on the matter.

Emails released Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr., ahead of a New York Times story on the same messages, show the President’s son responding enthusiastically to the promise of dirt on Hillary Clinton provided as part of a Russian government effort to aide his father’s campaign.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump told Reuters that “No. That I didn’t know. Until a couple of days ago, when I heard about this. No I didn’t know about that,” referring to the meeting between Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.

Trump changed his tune later in the day, when he told reporters on Air Force One: “In fact maybe it was mentioned at some point,” referring to the meeting. (Reporters on the plane initially thought the conversation was off-the-record, but the President said otherwise on Thursday.)

Asked whether he had been told the meeting was about Hillary Clinton and dirt against her, Trump said no, according to a White House pool report. On Thursday, Trump called the meeting “very standard.”

Senators on both sides of the aisle, after the emails were published, expressed interest in having Trump Jr. testify about the meeting. And multiple complaints have accused the campaign of illegally accepting a contribution — in the form of the promised damaging information on Clinton — from a foreign national.

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he was unaware of the meeting.

Trump also mentioned seeing, according to the White House pool, “something about her being in congress recently talking to members,” possibly a reference to a report in The Hill that Veselnitskaya attended a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, and a dinner at which Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) was in attendance, days before meeting with the campaign at Trump Tower.

“She had meetings with various people,” Trump said. “So it’s the same thing.

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Changes Tune On Russian Lawyer Meeting: 'Maybe It Was Mentioned' 12 minutes ago

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he may have previously heard about his son and...

Advocacy Groups Accuse Trump Camp Of Violating Law In Russian Meeting about 1 hours ago

Three advocacy groups on Thursday accused Donald Trump’s presidential campaign -- in addition to...

Trump Tells French First Lady She's 'In Such Good Shape' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

During a visit to Paris Thursday, President Donald Trump remarked upon the French first...

Trump to French Leader: You Better Do A Good Job Or You’ll Make Me Look Bad about 3 hours ago

Nearly six months after relaying a story about how "Paris isn't Paris" anymore because of...

Trump Noncommittal On Paris Climate Accord: It Will ‘Be Okay’ Without US about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump was noncommittal on the United States’ stance on the Paris Agreement...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.