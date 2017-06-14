Trump Cancels Labor Department Event Following Congressional Shooting

President Donald Trump cancelled a scheduled speech at the Labor Department Wednesday following a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball team practice Wednesday morning, according to several reports. Five people were reportedly shot.

A White House press guidance email sent Tuesday night said the President was scheduled to speak at the Labor Department at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by a signing ceremony for an executive order. His schedule was empty besides the Labor Department trip.

Various outlets, citing unnamed White House sources, reported the news:

Trump's event at Department of Labor canceled due to shooting in Virginia, per White House. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 14, 2017

Pres Trump has cancelled his job skills and apprenticeship speech this afternoon set for the Labor Department. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 14, 2017

Trump has cancelled his event at the Labor Department today, per WH. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 14, 2017

NEW — Pres Trump has cancelled his 3:30pm ET speech at the Labor Department – @ABC @alex_mallin — Karen Travers (@karentravers) June 14, 2017

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted his condolences and released a White House statement:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely,” he said, according to a pool report. “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”