Trump Cancels Labor Department Event Following Congressional Shooting

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Alexandria, Va. A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 10:18 am

President Donald Trump cancelled a scheduled speech at the Labor Department Wednesday following a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball team practice Wednesday morning, according to several reports. Five people were reportedly shot.

A White House press guidance email sent Tuesday night said the President was scheduled to speak at the Labor Department at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by a signing ceremony for an executive order. His schedule was empty besides the Labor Department trip.

Various outlets, citing unnamed White House sources, reported the news:

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted his condolences and released a White House statement:

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely,” he said, according to a pool report. “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

