Report: Trump Camp Hands Over 20K Pages Of Docs Related To Russia Probe

Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/AP
By Published August 9, 2017 10:04 am

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has turned over more than 20,000 pages of documents the Senate Judiciary Committee requested concerning the campaign’s attempts to receive information about Hillary Clinton from Russia and affiliated sources, Bloomberg News reported.

That request includes all documents related to the June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign manager Paul Manafort, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and a Kremlin-linked lawyer.  The committee also said it wants all documents related to Russia’s attempts to influence the election and asked for Manafort’s registration filings and his contacts with the Justice Department.

The committee asked the parties to start producing the documents by Aug. 2.

In addition to the 20,000 pages of documents from the campaign, Trump Jr. turned over about 250 pages on Aug. 4 and Manafort gave the committee 400 pages on Aug. 2, a committee spokesman told Bloomberg.

The company the committee thinks was behind a mostly unverified dossier on Trump — Fusion GPS and CEO Glenn Simpson — has not turned over any documents yet. The committee wants to know if Fusion GPS was paid by the Russians to produce the dossier.

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said public hearings with Trump Jr. and Manafort may be held in late September.

