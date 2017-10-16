TPM Livewire

Trump Campaign Spent More Than $1 Million On Legal Fees In 3 Months

President Donald Trump is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published October 16, 2017

As the Russia probes intensified over the summer, the Trump campaign spent more than $1 million on legal fees between the beginning of July and the end of September, according to a campaign finance report made public Sunday.

The campaign paid more than $800,000 to the Jones Day law firm, which represents the campaign. The Trump campaign paid more than 200,000 to lawyers representing President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The Republican National Committee has also helped pay for legal fees incurred by the President and Trump Jr.

The filings made public Sunday show that the Trump campaign spent significantly more on legal fees in the third quarter than it did for the first half of the year.

 

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
