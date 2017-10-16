Trump Campaign Spent More Than $1 Million On Legal Fees In 3 Months

As the Russia probes intensified over the summer, the Trump campaign spent more than $1 million on legal fees between the beginning of July and the end of September, according to a campaign finance report made public Sunday.

The campaign paid more than $800,000 to the Jones Day law firm, which represents the campaign. The Trump campaign paid more than 200,000 to lawyers representing President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The Republican National Committee has also helped pay for legal fees incurred by the President and Trump Jr.

The filings made public Sunday show that the Trump campaign spent significantly more on legal fees in the third quarter than it did for the first half of the year.