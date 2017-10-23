TPM Livewire

Trump Campaign Digital Director Will Be Interviewed By House Intel Committee

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published October 23, 2017

The digital director for President Donald Trump’s campaign will be interviewed on Tuesday by the House Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the Wall Street Journal confirmed Monday.

The Senate committees also probing Russian interference — and whether or not the Trump campaign was involved — have not scheduled interview times with Brad Parscale yet, according to the Journal.

Parscale’s web design and digital marketing firm, Giles-Parscale, worked for the Trump campaign for 18 months and was reportedly paid $88 million for its work. Since the election, Parscale helped launch the America First Policies nonprofit and is also working on Trump’s reelection campaign.

Parscale’s testimony could prove insightful for the House investigators as it looks ahead to its interviews with social media giants — Facebook Inc., Google and Twitter Inc. — next month, after reports surfaced in recent weeks that Russian troll farms bought socially and political divisive advertisements on multiple platforms leading up to the election.

LiveWire

Most Popular

