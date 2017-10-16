TPM Livewire

Trump: California Wildfires Have Been ‘A Very Sad Thing To Watch’

PIN-IT
Sipa USA via AP
By Published October 16, 2017 1:16 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday said the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the last week, leaving at least 40 people dead and destroying thousands of homes, were “a very sad thing to watch.”

“It’s very sad to watch how fast, how rapidly they move and how people are caught in their houses. I mean, it’s an incredible thing. Caught in their houses,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting.

He said the White House has issued a disaster declaration in the state and has “made a lot of progress in the past couple of days.”

“We mourn the terrible loss of life. We have FEMA and first responders there. We have our military helping,” Trump said. “But we’re a little subject to winds and what happens with nature. But it’s been a very sad thing to watch.”

Trump pledged federal support last week for survivors of the devastating wildfires, but has not been particularly outspoken about them since. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for, and nearly 11,000 firefighters were still working to douse 15 fires on Monday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: California Wildfires Have Been 'A Very Sad Thing To Watch' 3 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Monday said the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and...

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing At 1:30 PM ET 11 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...

Trump: I Think Dems 'Will Be Blamed' For My Decision To Sabotage O'Care 21 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday said he thinks Democratic lawmakers will be scapegoated for...

Manchin Tells Trump To Nominate New Drug Czar After Report On Industry Sway 30 minutes ago

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) urged President Donald Trump to pick a different nominee for the...

Conservative Sen. Mike Lee Endorses Roy Moore about 2 hours ago

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), a staunch conservative, endorsed Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.