Reports: Trump To Propose Major Cuts To Medicaid In Budget

By Published May 22, 2017 7:17 am

President Donald Trump will propose slashing the budget for Medicaid by more than $800 billion over 10 years in a budget set to be released Tuesday, according to several reports published Sunday evening.

Trump’s proposed cuts were first reported by the Washington Post and later confirmed by CNN and the Associated Press.

The President’s forthcoming proposal comes after he pledged on the campaign trail not to touch social safety net programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.

In addition to the major budget cuts to Medicaid, the White House will also push for states to have more flexibility when it comes to imposing work requirements for Americans seeking assistance, per the Washington Post.

Trump’s budget proposal will also call for a $193 billion cut for food stamps over the next ten years, according to the Associated Press.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
President Donald Trump will propose slashing the budget for Medicaid by more than $800...

