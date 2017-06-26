TPM Livewire

Trump Breaks 20-Year Tradition By Not Hosting Ramadan Dinner

PIN-IT
Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published June 26, 2017 11:55 am

Instead of hosting a gathering to celebrate the end of Ramadan like the past three administrations, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump released a statement on Saturday offering “warm greetings” to Muslims at the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity.  Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with people from all walks of life,” the statement said. “During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill.  With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values.”

The last three presidents have hosted the traditional iftar dinner, often inviting members of Congress and influential members of the Muslim community to the White House.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also broke from tradition by not having the dinner at the State Department this weekend.

The break from custom comes with news Monday that the Supreme Court will let the White House partially enforce its 90-day travel ban from six mostly Muslim countries— Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The court will hear arguments on the case this fall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Breaks 20-Year Tradition By Not Hosting Ramadan Dinner 1 minute ago

Instead of hosting a gathering to celebrate the end of Ramadan like the past...

Trump Tweets: 'Perhaps' Just Let Obamacare 'Crash & Burn!' 48 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday undercut Senate Republicans' attempts to corral enough votes to...

Trump Keeps Up Criticism Of Obama Over Russian Meddling, Wants Apology about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump asked former President Obama for an apology on Monday, accusing him...

Ivanka Trump, Adviser To The President: I Try To 'Stay Out Of Politics' about 2 hours ago

Speaking to "Fox and Friends" host Monday morning, first daughter Ivanka Trump, who works...

Johnson: Senate Bill Doesn't 'Come Close' To Fixing Issues With Obamacare about 3 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), one of four conservative senators who issued a statement last...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.