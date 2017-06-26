Trump Breaks 20-Year Tradition By Not Hosting Ramadan Dinner

Instead of hosting a gathering to celebrate the end of Ramadan like the past three administrations, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump released a statement on Saturday offering “warm greetings” to Muslims at the start of Eid al-Fitr.

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity. Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with people from all walks of life,” the statement said. “During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values.”

The last three presidents have hosted the traditional iftar dinner, often inviting members of Congress and influential members of the Muslim community to the White House.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also broke from tradition by not having the dinner at the State Department this weekend.

The break from custom comes with news Monday that the Supreme Court will let the White House partially enforce its 90-day travel ban from six mostly Muslim countries— Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The court will hear arguments on the case this fall.