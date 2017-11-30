TPM Livewire

Report: Trump Once Boasted About ‘First-Rate P*ssy’ To Reporter

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published November 30, 2017 10:16 am

During an interview in 2000 with a reporter for Maximum Golf magazine, Donald Trump referenced someone at his Mar-a-Lago club and said “there is nothing in the world like first-rate pussy,” the Daily Beast reported Wednesday night.

The journalist, Michael Corcoran, and his editor at the time confirmed to the Daily Beast that Trump made the remark, but the magazine’s top editor forbade Corcoran from printing the comment. The magazine replaced the word “pussy” with “talent” when using the quote in the piece, Corcoran’s editor at the time, Joe Bargmann, told the Daily Beast.

The remark echoes Trump’s comments caught on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that his fame allowed him to grab women “by the pussy.” According to recent reports, the President has privately questioned the authenticity of that tape, even though he acknowledged at the time the “Access Hollywood” tape was released that it was him on the recording.

Read the Daily Beast’s full report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Trump Once Boasted About 'First-Rate P*ssy' To Reporter 21 seconds ago

During an interview in 2000 with a reporter for Maximum Golf magazine, Donald Trump referenced...

Moore: Socialists, Liberals, LGBT People Behind Accusations Against Me 8 minutes ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday blamed the allegations of sexual misconduct...

NYT On WH Shakeup Plans: Tillerson Out, Pompeo To State, Cotton To CIA 14 minutes ago

The White House has developed a plan to push Secretary of State Rex Tillerson...

New Accuser Says Franken Groped Her During USO Tour In 2003 25 minutes ago

An Army veteran, who met Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) when he performed in Kuwait...

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes For Tweets On Matt Lauer And Sexual Harassment about 2 hours ago

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday night apologized for a series of tweets...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.