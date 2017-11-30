Report: Trump Once Boasted About ‘First-Rate P*ssy’ To Reporter

During an interview in 2000 with a reporter for Maximum Golf magazine, Donald Trump referenced someone at his Mar-a-Lago club and said “there is nothing in the world like first-rate pussy,” the Daily Beast reported Wednesday night.

The journalist, Michael Corcoran, and his editor at the time confirmed to the Daily Beast that Trump made the remark, but the magazine’s top editor forbade Corcoran from printing the comment. The magazine replaced the word “pussy” with “talent” when using the quote in the piece, Corcoran’s editor at the time, Joe Bargmann, told the Daily Beast.

The remark echoes Trump’s comments caught on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that his fame allowed him to grab women “by the pussy.” According to recent reports, the President has privately questioned the authenticity of that tape, even though he acknowledged at the time the “Access Hollywood” tape was released that it was him on the recording.

