Trump Touts Border Wall After Officer Killed At The Southern Border

President Donald Trump makes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published November 20, 2017 7:26 am

After a border patrol officer died while working along the United States-Mexico border on Sunday, President Donald Trump responded with a tweet promoting his push for a wall along the southern border.

Two agents were injured while responding to unspecified activity along the southern border, and one later died in the hospital on Sunday morning, according to CNN. Following the agent’s death, acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke offered her thoughts and prayers to the agent’s family.

“On behalf of the quarter of a million front line officers and agents of DHS, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Agent Martinez and to the agent who is in serious condition,” she said in a statement.

