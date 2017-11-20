Trump Touts Border Wall After Officer Killed At The Southern Border

After a border patrol officer died while working along the United States-Mexico border on Sunday, President Donald Trump responded with a tweet promoting his push for a wall along the southern border.

Border Patrol Officer killed at Southern Border, another badly hurt. We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible. We will, and must, build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Two agents were injured while responding to unspecified activity along the southern border, and one later died in the hospital on Sunday morning, according to CNN. Following the agent’s death, acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke offered her thoughts and prayers to the agent’s family.

“On behalf of the quarter of a million front line officers and agents of DHS, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Agent Martinez and to the agent who is in serious condition,” she said in a statement.