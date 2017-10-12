TPM Livewire

Trump Makes Puzzling Claim That Stock Market Gains Have Reduced The Debt

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published October 12, 2017 9:29 am

While boasting about the U.S. economy during an interview on Wednesday, President Donald Trump made the bizarre suggestion that gains in the stock market actually reduce federal debt.

“The country — we took it over and owed over $20 trillion,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “As you know, the last eight years, they borrowed more than it did in the whole history of our country. So they borrowed more than $10 trillion, right? And yet, we picked up $5.2 trillion just in the stock market. Possibly picked up the whole thing in terms of the first nine months, in terms of value.”

“So you could say, in one sense, we’re really increasing values,” he continued. “And maybe in a sense we’re reducing debt. But we’re very honored by it. And we’re very, very happy.”

While it’s true that the federal debt increased under President Barack Obama, and it’s true that the stock market has continued to see steady gains since Trump took office, there’s no clear correlation between the two. Gains in the stock market are not automatically transferred to the federal government.

In fact, the national debt has actually continued to increase under Trump, and hit $20 trillion for the first time in September.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Makes Puzzling Claim That Stock Market Gains Have Reduced The Debt 7 seconds ago

While boasting about the U.S. economy during an interview on Wednesday, President Donald Trump...

Trump Continues To Rage At The Press: 'Demean And Denigrate! Such Hatred!' 6 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued stewing over the media coverage of his presidency,...

Trump: We Cannot Help Puerto Rico 'Forever!' 39 minutes ago

President Donald Trump continued his relentless criticism of Puerto Rico Thursday morning, suggesting the...

Trump: NFL Should Have Suspended Kaepernick To Prevent Further Protests about 1 hours ago

Despite prematurely declaring victory in his war of words with NFL players Wednesday morning,...

GOP Senator To Trump: ‘Are You Recanting Of Your Oath’ Of Office? about 1 hours ago

A Republican senator is questioning whether President Donald Trump is committed to defending the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.