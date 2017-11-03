Trump: It’s A ‘Total Disgrace’ That Bergdahl Will Not Face Prison Time

After a military judge ruled Friday that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will not face prison time for walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009, President Donald Trump was quick to call the decision a disgrace.

The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The President’s criticism of the decision was one of many tweets he published while aboard Air Force One on his way to Hawaii.

Trump has called for Bergdahl to face significant punishment for leaving his post, a decision that led to injuries for his fellow soldiers as they searched for him. The judge in the case said that he would consider Trump’s harsh comments about Bergdahl as a mitigating factor in the sentencing.