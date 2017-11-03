TPM Livewire

Trump: It’s A ‘Total Disgrace’ That Bergdahl Will Not Face Prison Time

President Donald Trump speaks as he stands next Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 3, 2017 1:36 pm

After a military judge ruled Friday that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will not face prison time for walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009, President Donald Trump was quick to call the decision a disgrace.

The President’s criticism of the decision was one of many tweets he published while aboard Air Force One on his way to Hawaii.

Trump has called for Bergdahl to face significant punishment for leaving his post, a decision that led to injuries for his fellow soldiers as they searched for him. The judge in the case said that he would consider Trump’s harsh comments about Bergdahl as a mitigating factor in the sentencing.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
