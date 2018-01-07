Trump Attacks Tapper After Contentious Interview With White House Aide

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked CNN host Jake Tapper after Tapper ended a contentious interview with White House aide Stephen Miller by telling Miller that he had “wasted” the audience’s time with a performance for “one viewer.”

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration,” Trump tweeted. “Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

“Judge for yourself,” Tapper replied.

Tapper on Sunday ended his interview with Miller after the White House aide refused to answer his questions and instead demanded “three minutes” to tout Trump’s accomplishments and base.

“I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him, okay?” Tapper said, as Miller continued to speak over him. “And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

He then ended the interview.