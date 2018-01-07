TPM Livewire

Trump Attacks Tapper After Contentious Interview With White House Aide

PIN-IT
on January 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By Published January 7, 2018 10:32 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked CNN host Jake Tapper after Tapper ended a contentious interview with White House aide Stephen Miller by telling Miller that he had “wasted” the audience’s time with a performance for “one viewer.”

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration,” Trump tweeted. “Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

“Judge for yourself,” Tapper replied.

Tapper on Sunday ended his interview with Miller after the White House aide refused to answer his questions and instead demanded “three minutes” to tout Trump’s accomplishments and base.

“I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him, okay?” Tapper said, as Miller continued to speak over him. “And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

He then ended the interview.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Attacks Tapper After Contentious Interview With White House Aide 3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked CNN host Jake Tapper after Tapper ended a...

Wolff: The 25th Amendment Is 'Alive Every Day' In Trump's Administration 14 minutes ago

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” a...

CNN's Tapper Cuts Off WH Aide: 'I've Wasted Enough Of My Viewers' Time' 54 minutes ago

CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday ended an interview with White House aide Stephen...

Trump Still Insists Mexico Will Pay For The Wall about 19 hours ago

During a brief press conference at Camp David on Saturday afternoon, flanked by GOP...

POTUS: I'll Be 'Very' Involved In GOP Primaries But Won't Help Challengers about 20 hours ago

President Donald Trump said on Saturday afternoon that he will be heavily involved in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.