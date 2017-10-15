TPM Livewire

Trump Goes After NYT Reporter By Name In Latest Round Of Morning Tweets

President Donald Trump talks to media as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, to Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked a New York Times reporter by name for not mentioning enough of what Trump cited as his own accomplishments in an article evaluating whether the President is working to fulfill his campaign promises.

Trump on Sunday criticized the New York Times, which he claimed is “failing,” for a “story by Peter Baker” that he said failed to mention his “rapid terminations” of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Paris climate accord, his approval of two different pipelines or the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice.

Baker on Saturday wrote in a New York Times piece headlined “Promise the Moon? Easy for Trump. But Now Comes the Reckoning” that Trump’s “expansive language has not been matched by his actions during this opening phase of his presidency.”

“A question for the president is whether partial actions will satisfy supporters demanding a full repudiation of the Obama era,” Baker wrote. “Mr. Trump often gives the impression with his public comments that he has gone further than he actually has.”

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
