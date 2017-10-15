Trump Goes After NYT Reporter By Name In Latest Round Of Morning Tweets

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked a New York Times reporter by name for not mentioning enough of what Trump cited as his own accomplishments in an article evaluating whether the President is working to fulfill his campaign promises.

Trump on Sunday criticized the New York Times, which he claimed is “failing,” for a “story by Peter Baker” that he said failed to mention his “rapid terminations” of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Paris climate accord, his approval of two different pipelines or the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice.

The Failing @nytimes, in a story by Peter Baker, should have mentioned the rapid terminations by me of TPP & The Paris Accord & the fast…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2017

…approvals of The Keystone XL & Dakota Access pipelines. Also, look at the recent EPA cancelations & our great new Supreme Court Justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2017

Baker on Saturday wrote in a New York Times piece headlined “Promise the Moon? Easy for Trump. But Now Comes the Reckoning” that Trump’s “expansive language has not been matched by his actions during this opening phase of his presidency.”

“A question for the president is whether partial actions will satisfy supporters demanding a full repudiation of the Obama era,” Baker wrote. “Mr. Trump often gives the impression with his public comments that he has gone further than he actually has.”

