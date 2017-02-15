Send Comments & News Tips
Sections
Published Since 2000

TPM livewire

Trump Asks Netanyahu: 'Hold Back On Settlements For A Little Bit'

PIN-IT
Comments
Bookmark
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
ByMatt ShuhamPublishedFebruary 15, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit” as a step toward achieving a peace deal with the Palestinians.

During a joint press conference with Netanyahu on Wednesday, the pair were asked about “the settlement issue” and whether or not they were on the same page.

“As far as settlements, I would like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit,” Trump said, turning to face Netanyahu. “We will work something out. But I would like to see a deal be made. I think a deal will be made. I know that every president would like to, most of them have not started until late because they never thought it was possible.”

“And it wasn't possible, because they didn't do it,” Trump continued. “But Bibi and I have known each other a long time. Smart man, great negotiator. And I think we’re going to make a deal. It might be a bigger and better deal than people in this room even understand. That’s a possibility. So let's see what we do.”

When Netanyahu failed to respond substantively, Trump said, "Doesn’t sound too optimistic but that’s OK. He’s a good negotiator."

Asked later whether they still supported the two-state solution, Trump said he would support whichever deal both parties supported.

“I am looking at the two-state, and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like,” he said. “I am very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one. I thought for a while that two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two. But honestly, if Bibi, and the Palestinians— If Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I am happy with the one they like the best.”

Netanyahu responded to the same question by avoiding answering directly. He did say any deal would have to involve Palestinians recognizing Israel as a Jewish state, and that “Israel must retain the overriding security control over the entire area west of the Jordan river.”

This post has been updated.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
Comments

LiveWire

Bannon 'Livid' With Breitbart For Report Suggesting Priebus Is On His Way Out 9 minutes ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Wednesday that he was "livid" with Breitbart...

Sen. Susan Collins Announces She Will Vote Against Pruitt For EPA about an hour ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she would vote “no” on the confirmation of EPA...

Flynn's Access To Classified Information Has Been Suspended about an hour ago

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s access to classified information was suspended, the Defense...

Anti-Defamation League: Trump 'Failed To Condemn' Anti-Semitism about 3 hours ago

The Anti-Defamation League criticized President Donald Trump for not condemning anti-Semitism when asked about...

Trump Labor Pick Andy Puzder Withdraws Nomination about 4 hours ago

Andrew Puzder, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. Department of Labor and...

Most Popular

    The Hive

    TOP DISCUSSIONS
    COMMENTS
    Editor & Publisher
    Josh Marshall
    Managing Editor
    David Kurtz
    Senior Editor
    Catherine Thompson
    News Editor
    David Taintor
    Reporters
    Tierney Sneed
    Allegra Kirkland
    Alice Ollstein
    Newswriters
    Esme Cribb
    Caitlin Mac Neal
    Matt Shuham
    Editor-at-Large
    John B. Judis
    Front Page Editor
    Kristin Salaky
    Publishing Fellow
    Annie Rees
    General Manager & General Counsel
    Millet Israeli
    Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
    Will Johnson
    Director of Product & Creative Development
    Derick Dirmaier
    Executive Publisher
    Joe Ragazzo
    Account and Product Manager
    Gayatri Surendranathan
    Director of Technology
    Matthew Wozniak
    Developer
    Matt Fortuna
    Designer
    Christine Frapech
    Publishing Associate
    Jackie Wilhelm
    @ 2016 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.