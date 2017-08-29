Trump Arrives In Texas With ‘Fluid’ Schedule, Wants To Be ‘Very Cautious’

During his first visit to flood-stricken Texas on Tuesday, the President will likely not visit any of the “really damaged areas” hit by Hurricane Harvey, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday afternoon.

The President indicated he wants to be “very cautious” about not allowing any of his activities to get in the way of search and rescue efforts, she said. The weather will also impact travel plans for the day, she said, and the schedule will be very “fluid.”

After President Donald Trump arrives in Corpus Christi, he and the first lady will meet with Gov. Greg Abbott, his wife and FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long, who are on the ground there.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) will also meet with the President there and will join the group for a “bit of the day,” Sanders said.

The Corpus Christi visit will focus on local response and recovery efforts. When the President arrives in Austin, he will receive a briefing focused on statewide plans.

Secretaries Tom Price, Ben Carson, Administrator Linda McMahon and acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke will accompany Trump on the trip and each plans to meet with Abbott’s cabinet counterpart in order to establish communication and “lay the foundation for what we know is going to be a long recovery effort,” she said.

Trump plans to visit the state again on Saturday to different parts of the state, Sanders said.