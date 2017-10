President Donald Trump’s approval ratings are at their lowest since he took office, according to a poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal released Sunday.

According to the survey, 38 percent of respondents—five points less than in September—approved of Trump’s job performance, while 58 percent disapproved.

The NBC/WSJ survey was conducted from Oct. 23-26 from a sample of 900 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.27 percentage points.