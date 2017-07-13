TPM Livewire

Trump Tells French First Lady She’s ‘In Such Good Shape’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
Michel Euler/AP
By Published July 13, 2017 3:06 pm

During a visit to Paris Thursday, President Donald Trump remarked upon the French first lady’s appearance, telling Brigitte Macron that she is in “such good shape.”

Trump made the comment to the French first lady alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and American first lady Melania Trump, according to the video published by NBC News.

During the exchange, Trump then turned to President Macron, repeating his observation, saying “She’s in such good physical shape. Beautiful.” Meanwhile, Brigitte Macron touched Melania Trump’s elbow and steps closer to her.

The French first lady, who is 25 years older than her husband, is among many woman who have received unsolicited comments from President Trump about their physical appearance.

While on the phone with Ireland’s new Prime Minister from the Oval Office last month, he called Irish reporter Caitríona Perry over to his desk and told the Prime Minister “she has a nice smile on her face. So, I bet she treats you well.”

Trump also faced widespread criticism leading up to the election when a video surfaced of him making lewd, offensive comments about women with Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood.”

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Tells French First Lady She's 'In Such Good Shape' (VIDEO) 26 minutes ago

During a visit to Paris Thursday, President Donald Trump remarked upon the French first...

Trump to French Leader: You Better Do A Good Job Or You’ll Make Me Look Bad about 2 hours ago

Nearly six months after relaying a story about how "Paris isn't Paris" anymore because of...

Trump Noncommittal On Paris Climate Accord: It Will ‘Be Okay’ Without US about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump was noncommittal on the United States’ stance on the Paris Agreement...

Trump Shrugs Off Son's Meeting With Russian Lawyer: 'Very Standard' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his eldest son's meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer who...

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Wants Donald Trump Jr. To Testify about 3 hours ago

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday said he wants Donald Trump Jr....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.