Trump Tells French First Lady She’s ‘In Such Good Shape’ (VIDEO)

During a visit to Paris Thursday, President Donald Trump remarked upon the French first lady’s appearance, telling Brigitte Macron that she is in “such good shape.”

Trump made the comment to the French first lady alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and American first lady Melania Trump, according to the video published by NBC News.

WATCH: President Trump tells the French first lady, "You're in such good shape" pic.twitter.com/UjiSIWWzoq — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2017

During the exchange, Trump then turned to President Macron, repeating his observation, saying “She’s in such good physical shape. Beautiful.” Meanwhile, Brigitte Macron touched Melania Trump’s elbow and steps closer to her.

The French first lady, who is 25 years older than her husband, is among many woman who have received unsolicited comments from President Trump about their physical appearance.

While on the phone with Ireland’s new Prime Minister from the Oval Office last month, he called Irish reporter Caitríona Perry over to his desk and told the Prime Minister “she has a nice smile on her face. So, I bet she treats you well.”

Trump also faced widespread criticism leading up to the election when a video surfaced of him making lewd, offensive comments about women with Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood.”