Donald Trump Lashes Out At Hillary Clinton In Late-Night Tweetstorm

It appears President Donald Trump has been keeping tabs on Hillary Clinton’s book promotion tour.

In tweets published late Wednesday night, Trump attacked Clinton’s portrayal of her stunning election loss in November, arguing that Clinton should only blame herself for the election outcome.

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Trump’s angry tweets about Clinton came as the former secretary of state promotes her new book “What Happened,” which details her experience running for president against Trump. In her book and during interviews, Clinton has lamented the impact of former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to re-open the email investigation during the campaign and suggested that the Trump campaign helped Russia meddle in the election.