Donald Trump Lashes Out At Hillary Clinton In Late-Night Tweetstorm

Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
Published September 14, 2017 7:56 am

It appears President Donald Trump has been keeping tabs on Hillary Clinton’s book promotion tour.

In tweets published late Wednesday night, Trump attacked Clinton’s portrayal of her stunning election loss in November, arguing that Clinton should only blame herself for the election outcome.

Trump’s angry tweets about Clinton came as the former secretary of state promotes her new book “What Happened,” which details her experience running for president against Trump. In her book and during interviews, Clinton has lamented the impact of former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to re-open the email investigation during the campaign and suggested that the Trump campaign helped Russia meddle in the election.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
