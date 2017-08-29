TPM Livewire

Trump Ally Lou Barletta Announces Bid For U.S. Senate

Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., talks with reporters after a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 29, 2017 9:55 am

Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), an ally of President Donald Trump, announced a bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

After talking to Mary Grace and our family, many people across Pennsylvania and saying a few prayers, I’ve decided to run for the United States Senate,” he said in a video he posted to Twitter. “I don’t see running for the Senate to represent Pennsylvania as an opportunity. I see it as a responsibility.”

Two other Republican state representatives have announced bids for the seat occupied by incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

An early supporter of Trump, Barletta served on the transition team’s executive committee and was also under consideration to serve as labor secretary in the Trump administration but he declined, saying he could serve the country better in Congress. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
