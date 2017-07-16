TPM Livewire

Trump: Poll Showing My Approval Rating At 70-Year Historic Low Is ‘Not Bad’

PIN-IT
Erik S. Lesser/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published July 16, 2017 11:25 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised a new poll listing his job approval as the lowest of any president in the last 70 years as “not bad at this time.”

“The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s job approval is in fact the lowest approval rating of any president after their first six months in office over the last 70 years, according to the ABC News-Washington Post poll in question.

Trump was also generous with his rounding: According to the survey, only 36 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s job performance, while 58 percent disapproved.

The poll was conducted from a sample of 1,001 adults in English and Spanish via landline and cell phone from July 10–13, 2017, with a margin error of plus or minus 3.5 points.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: Poll Showing My Approval Rating At 70-Year Historic Low Is 'Not Bad' 10 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised a new poll listing his job approval as...

Warner: Trump Admin Has 'Clearly' Not Been Forthcoming On Russia Meddling 21 minutes ago

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Sunday...

Schiff: Trump Jr.'s Russia Meeting 'Clear Evidence' Of Intent To Collude 55 minutes ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday...

Trump Lawyer On Russia Meeting: POTUS Wasn't There And Didn't Know Anything about 1 hours ago

A member of President Donald Trump's legal team on Sunday insisted that Trump knew...

Trump Lawyer Blames Secret Service For Not Preemptively Stopping Jr.'s Meeting about 1 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, on Sunday aired a new...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.