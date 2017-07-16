Trump: Poll Showing My Approval Rating At 70-Year Historic Low Is ‘Not Bad’

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised a new poll listing his job approval as the lowest of any president in the last 70 years as “not bad at this time.”

“The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s job approval is in fact the lowest approval rating of any president after their first six months in office over the last 70 years, according to the ABC News-Washington Post poll in question.

Trump was also generous with his rounding: According to the survey, only 36 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s job performance, while 58 percent disapproved.

The poll was conducted from a sample of 1,001 adults in English and Spanish via landline and cell phone from July 10–13, 2017, with a margin error of plus or minus 3.5 points.