Treasury Secretary’s Wife Boasts Wealth On Instagram, Argues With Commenter

Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his fiancee Louise Linton arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Saul Loeb/Pool AFP
By Published August 22, 2017 9:04 am

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, apparently made her Instagram profile private Monday after bragging about flying on a government plane to Kentucky with her husband and tagging fashion brands — like Hermès, Tom Ford and Valentino — in her photo.

Followers posted comments on the photo, calling it distasteful for Linton to tag such high-end brands in her posts and saying sarcastically they were glad that taxpayers could pay for her trip. Linton argued back touting her and her husband’s wealth, The Washington Post reported.

“Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable!” she said, according to a screen shot of the post. “Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.”

A Treasury Department spokesperson said Monday’s flight to Kentucky — where Mnuchin advocated for congressional overhaul of the U.S. tax code — was approved by the proper channels and that the Mnuchins covered Linton’s travel, The Post reported.

Before being named secretary of the Treasury, Mnuchin was a Hollywood producer and a banker. Linton is a Scottish actress.

