Treasury Dept. Watchdog Is Reviewing Mnuchin’s Eclipse Trip To Fort Knox

The Treasury Department’s inspector general is conducting a review of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s use of a government plane to fly with his wife to Kentucky, following criticism of the secretary’s trip on the day of the solar eclipse.

“We are reviewing the circumstances of the Secretary’s August 21 flight . . . to determine whether all applicable travel, ethics, and appropriation laws and policies were observed,” counsel Rich Delmar said in a statement to the Washington Post Thursday night. “When our review is complete, we will advise the appropriate officials, in accordance with the Inspector General Act and established procedures.”

Mnuchin flew to Kentucky last week, where he attended an event with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in Louisville before he, his wife, and McConnell traveled to Fort Knox to view the solar eclipse. Mnuchin came under fire for the trip given that he used a taxpayer-funded plane.

The Treasury Department said that the trip was planned around an official event and that Mnuchin had cleared the used of the plane through the proper channels.

“The Secretary of the Treasury at times needs to use a government aircraft to facilitate his travel schedule and to ensure uninterrupted access to secure communications,” a Treasury spokesperson told the Washington Post. “The Department of the Treasury sought and received the appropriate approval from the White House. Secretary Mnuchin has reimbursed the government for the cost of Ms. Linton’s travel in accordance with the long-standing policy regarding private citizens on military aircraft.”

The jaunt also prompted Sen. Ron Wyden (R-OR) to ask the Treasury Department for more information on Mnuchin’s use of the plane.