Top Saudi Education Official Fired After Yoda Shows Up In History Textbook

Proofread or do not, there is no try.

Mohammed bin Attia Al-Harthi, the Saudi Arabian education ministry’s undersecretary for curriculum and education programs, was fired this week after an edited image of Yoda, the iconic “Star Wars” character, showed up in a history textbook, Saudi-owned television channel Al Arabiya reported on Monday.

Per the report, education minister Ahmed Al-Issa also fired “others responsible for the mishap who reviewed and approved” the image of the late King Faisal, then a prince, signing the United Nations charter in 1945 with Yoda by his side.

Social studies textbook in #Saudi s 10th grd class, w doctored pic of Prince Faisal signing the 1945 UN agrmt w #Yoda nxt to him! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/DI8C5dvXUD — #ياسر_العمودي (@YaserAlamoodi) September 21, 2017

Al-Issa apologized for the error on Twitter.

Saudi artist Shaweesh created the image as part of a series superimposing “U.S. cultural symbols ranging from Captain America to Darth Vader onto famous historical events,” according to his website.

Shaweesh told the BBC it was not clear how his work ended up in the school textbook, but said he did not mean to offend with the edited image, and chose Yoda to accompany the monarch because their characters were both “wise, strong and always calm.”

“Everyone loves King Faisal here, even the younger generations,” he said. “Someone should have checked the image before printing.”