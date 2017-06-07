CNN’s Toobin: Comey’s Statement ‘Establishes Obstruction Of Justice’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday said that the prepared remarks from former FBI Director James Comey establish obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Comey's statement establishes obstruction of justice by Trump. Period. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 7, 2017

Toobin echoed his tweet during an appearance on CNN, where he singled out one moment Comey described in his statement. In his prepared remarks, Comey confirms that Trump urged him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who was fired over his failure to disclose communications with the Russian ambassador.

“There is a criminal investigation going on of one of the President’s top associates, his former national security adviser, one of the most — handful of most important people in the government. He gets fired. He’s under criminal investigation and the President brings in the FBI director and says, please stop your investigation,” Toobin said on CNN. “If that isn’t obstruction of justice, I don’t know what is.”