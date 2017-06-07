TPM Livewire

CNN’s Toobin: Comey’s Statement ‘Establishes Obstruction Of Justice’

PIN-IT
By Published June 7, 2017 3:32 pm

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday said that the prepared remarks from former FBI Director James Comey establish obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Toobin echoed his tweet during an appearance on CNN, where he singled out one moment Comey described in his statement. In his prepared remarks, Comey confirms that Trump urged him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who was fired over his failure to disclose communications with the Russian ambassador.

“There is a criminal investigation going on of one of the President’s top associates, his former national security adviser, one of the most — handful of most important people in the government. He gets fired. He’s under criminal investigation and the President brings in the FBI director and says, please stop your investigation,” Toobin said on CNN. “If that isn’t obstruction of justice, I don’t know what is.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan's Spin: Nothing We Haven't Heard Before In Comey's Released Testimony about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday tried to play down fired FBI Director James Comey’s...

Trump Lawyer Says President 'Totally Vindicated' By Comey Testimony about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on Wednesday responded to fired FBI Director James Comey’s...

RNC Tries To Spin Comey Testimony: This Proves Trump Right! about 4 hours ago

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday tried to spin fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared remarks...

For Second Day, White House Won't Say Sessions Has Trump's Confidence about 4 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday refused again to say whether the attorney general had...

White House: Timing Of Released Comey Testimony Is 'A Little Bit Interesting' about 4 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday appeared to question the timing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.