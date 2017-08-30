TPM Livewire

Conservative Pundit Tomi Lahren Joins Fox News After Leaving The Blaze

Tom Lahren attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)
Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP
By Published August 30, 2017 11:20 am

Fox News on Wednesday announced that it hired conservative pundit Tomi Lahren —  who left Glenn Beck’s The Blaze after she expressed support for abortion rights — as a contributor.

“Lahren will have a signature role on an FNC digital product currently in development and will also offer political commentary to the network’s opinion programming, primarily Hannity,” Fox News said in a statement. “She will make her debut as a contributor on tonight’s edition of Hannity at 10PM/ET.”

Lahren in May settled a lawsuit against The Blaze in which she alleged she was wrongly terminated for expressing her pro-choice opinions.

“You know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” Lahren said in March.

The Blaze denied that it fired Lahren, who did not host her show after expressing that stance, though Lahren alleged the opposite.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Conservative Pundit Tomi Lahren Joins Fox News After Leaving The Blaze

Most Popular

