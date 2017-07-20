GOP Rep. Says He ‘Absolutely’ Supports Sessions As AG Despite Trump Criticism

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) on Thursday said he supports Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of Sessions during an interview with the New York Times.

“Absolutely I support the attorney general. I think he’s doing a great job,” Reed said on MSNBC. “Those results speak for themselves, and he’ll continue on as the attorney general.”

Trump on Wednesday told the New York Times that Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all matters related to Russia and the federal probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election was “very unfair to the President.”

“If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the President,” Trump said.

Sessions on Thursday said he will continue to serve as attorney general “as long as that is appropriate.”

Asked to guess why Trump made the harsh remarks, Reed said he was “not going to speak for the President.”

“He’s very refreshing,” Reed added.