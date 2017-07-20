TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Says He ‘Absolutely’ Supports Sessions As AG Despite Trump Criticism

PIN-IT
FILE - In this June 4, 2013 file photo, Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reed is drafting a proposal that would require college endowments of more than $1 billion to spend at least 25 percent of their profits every year on financial aid. Reed's goal is to help lower tuition costs for students from working-class families. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Charles Dharapak/AP
By Published July 20, 2017 11:54 am

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) on Thursday said he supports Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of Sessions during an interview with the New York Times.

“Absolutely I support the attorney general. I think he’s doing a great job,” Reed said on MSNBC. “Those results speak for themselves, and he’ll continue on as the attorney general.”

Trump on Wednesday told the New York Times that Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all matters related to Russia and the federal probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election was “very unfair to the President.”

“If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the President,” Trump said.

Sessions on Thursday said he will continue to serve as attorney general “as long as that is appropriate.”

Asked to guess why Trump made the harsh remarks, Reed said he was “not going to speak for the President.”

“He’s very refreshing,” Reed added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Says He 'Absolutely' Supports Sessions As AG Despite Trump Criticism 7 seconds ago

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) on Thursday said he supports Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite President...

McCain Promises He'll 'Be Back Soon' After Brain Cancer Diagnosis 6 minutes ago

After his office announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, Sen. John...

GOP Sen.: It's Not Important For Trump To Know 'Intricacies' Of O'Care Repeal 16 minutes ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Thursday that it wasn’t important for President Donald Trump...

Trump Nominates Climate Change Skeptic To Top Science Job At USDA 58 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated an open climate change skeptic with no credentials in agricultural...

Sessions Answers Angry Trump Criticism: I Will Serve As Long As It Is 'Appropriate' about 1 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded on Thursday to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.