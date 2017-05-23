MacArthur Steps Down As Chairman Of GOP’s Moderate Tuesday Group

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ) on Tuesday resigned as chairman of the moderate GOP Tuesday Group.

“It’s clear that some in the Tuesday Group have different objectives and a different sense of governing than I do,” MacArthur told members of the group at a weekly meeting, according to prepared remarks provided to TPM. “Effective immediately, I resign as co-chair of the Tuesday Group.”

The Hill reported earlier in May that members of the group were considering pushing MacArthur out because of his negotiations with hardline conservatives on the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

MacArthur cited that conflict in his remarks on Tuesday, calling the debate over the health care legislation “illustrative” of the fact that some members of the group “seem unwilling to compromise.”

In an interview with Politico on Tuesday, MacArthur said he plans to remain a member of the group and is “not looking to be divisive.”

“I think some people in the group just have a different view of what governing is,” MacArthur said. “You can’t lead people where they don’t want to go.”