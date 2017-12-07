Tom Cotton Says Nobody Should Undergo ‘Trial By Newspaper’

As accusations of sexual misconduct put pressure on several prominent officials to leave office or politics, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued on Thursday morning that voters should decide whether those facing the allegations are fit to serve in public office.

“We shouldn’t have trial by newspaper,” he told the Associated Press.

When it comes to Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces sexual misconduct allegations from several women, Cotton said that Alabama voters “are going to make that decision, just like the people of this country made their decision last year on Donald Trump.”

Though several GOP senators called for Moore to drop out of the race if the allegations against him were true when the claims first surfaced, as Moore has continued to deny the accusations and campaign for the Senate seat, Republicans have slowly softened their stances.