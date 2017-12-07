TPM Livewire

Tom Cotton Says Nobody Should Undergo ‘Trial By Newspaper’

PIN-IT
AP
By Published December 7, 2017 10:52 am

As accusations of sexual misconduct put pressure on several prominent officials to leave office or politics, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued on Thursday morning that voters should decide whether those facing the allegations are fit to serve in public office.

“We shouldn’t have trial by newspaper,” he told the Associated Press.

When it comes to Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces sexual misconduct allegations from several women, Cotton said that Alabama voters “are going to make that decision, just like the people of this country made their decision last year on Donald Trump.”

Though several GOP senators called for Moore to drop out of the race if the allegations against him were true when the claims first surfaced, as Moore has continued to deny the accusations and campaign for the Senate seat, Republicans have slowly softened their stances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Tom Cotton Says Nobody Should Undergo 'Trial By Newspaper' 14 seconds ago

As accusations of sexual misconduct put pressure on several prominent officials to leave office...

MSNBC Reverses Decision To Fire Contributor Sam Seder Over Tweet 21 minutes ago

MSNBC has reversed its decision to terminate Sam Seder, a podcast host and contributor to...

Reports: Minnesota Gov Would Likely Pick Female Lt. Gov To Replace Franken 30 minutes ago

If Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) heeds the advice of more than 30 of his...

WH Responds: Trump's Throat Was Dry During Speech, 'Nothing To It' 57 minutes ago

The White House on Wednesday responded to speculation about the President’s at times odd-sounding...

WATCH LIVE: Al Franken Expected To Give Resignation Speech At 11:45 AM ET about 2 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) announced Thursday morning that he will give a speech about...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.