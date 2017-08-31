TPM Livewire

House GOPer Warns Trump Not To ‘Bully’ Senators: ‘This Isn’t The Apprentice’

PIN-IT
Sue Ogrocki/AP
By Published August 31, 2017 7:35 am

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), a high-ranking Republican who sits on the House Budget and Appropriations committees, on Wednesday warned President Donald Trump against publicly attacking Republican senators.

“You’re not going to bully United States senators, this isn’t the Apprentice,” Cole told the Associated Press. “You can’t look at them and say you’re fired, you’re going to need their vote and you oughta remember that they’re going to be at the table in every major deal you need for the next three years. So I just don’t think that’s a productive way to proceed.”

While Republican lawmakers have been away from Washington, D.C. for the August recess, Trump has gone after several Republican senators. His feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spilled into the open, with Trump publishing tweets chastising McConnell for failing to pass Obamacare repeal. Trump has also launched attacks against Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who recently published a book critical of Trump.

When Congress returns in September, lawmakers must tackle several must-pass bills, including legislation to fund the government and to raise the debt ceiling. They will likely push for an aid package to fund recovery in Texas and other parts of the south following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Trump has also pushed for the funding legislation to include money to build a border wall, and he will need all the support he can muster in the Senate, which has a slim majority of just 52 Republican senators.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Election Commission Apologizes To Judge For Not Posting Public Docs 3 minutes ago

At a lawsuit hearing against the President’s voter fraud panel, a federal judge called...

House GOPer Warns Trump Not To 'Bully' Senators: 'This Isn't The Apprentice' 43 minutes ago

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), a high-ranking Republican who sits on the House Budget and...

Report: Mueller Working With New York Attorney General On Manafort Probe about 1 hours ago

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has teamed up with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman...

Sanders: Trump Hasn't Made A 'Final Decision' About DACA Program about 13 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said President Donald Trump has...

NYT: Cohen 'Vehemently' Denies Trump Dossier Allegations About Himself about 14 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney and friend Michael Cohen "vehemently" denied to Congress...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.