White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump’s administration takes climate change “seriously” with regard to effect, just not so much when it comes to cause.

“Are these storms giving this administration some pause when it comes to the issue of climate change and homeland security?” a reporter asked Bossert during the daily White House briefing, referring to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“Causality is something outside of my ability to analyze right now,” Bossert replied. “I will tell you that we continue to take seriously the climate change, not the cause of it, but the things that we observe.”

He said the White House would “have to do a larger trend analysis at a later date.”