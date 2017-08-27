WH Adviser Claims Arpaio Pardon ‘Is Pretty Straightforward’ Amid Backlash

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Sunday claimed President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio was “pretty straightforward,” amid backlash from Republicans and Democrats alike.

“I think it’s pretty straightforward, what the President did. I think there’s some disproportionate coverage of it right now,” Bossert said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

He said that “just about every modern president ends up with some controversial pardons.”

“I think the Arpaio pardon is pretty straightforward,” Bossert said. “I think the President’s been pretty clear on it and I certainly don’t think it’s fair to characterize him as not caring about the rule of law.”

Trump on Friday night pardoned Arpaio of a conviction of criminal contempt of court, reportedly without consulting the Justice Department. Sens. John McCain (R-AZ) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ) both criticized the pardon.

McCain said Trump’s decision to pardon Arpaio “undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

“Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course,” Flake said.

“This is a man who held inmates in brutal conditions, humiliated them, promoted the birther lie about President Obama,” ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos pressed Bossert on Sunday. “How is that admirable service?”

“Well, I’m sure those are all assertions that you’re much more familiar with than me,” Bossert said. “My guess is that not too many people care about this one guy right now.”