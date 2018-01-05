Roy Moore Accuser’s Home Burns Down, Arson Task Force Investigating

Tina Johnson, who accused failed Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her in his office in 1991, lost everything she and her family owned when her home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday, Al.com reported.

“I am devastated, just devastated,” she told the outlet Friday. “We have just the clothes on our backs.”

“That fire is still under investigation by the Etowah County Arson Task Force,” a public information officer for the Etowah County Sherriff’s Department, Natalie Barton, told Al.com. “A suspect of interest is being spoken to. But there have been no charges, to my knowledge, related to the fire at this time.”

Johnson and a neighbor, Kevin Tallant, told Al.com that other neighbors had seen someone the publication described as “a young man who had a history of public intoxication” walking around Johnson’s home before the fire.

Johnson said another neighbor, who was not named, told her the unnamed man asked her “if he thought Johnson’s house was going to burn,” in the publication’s words. The neighbor didn’t know what he was talking about because the flames weren’t visible at the time, Al.com reported.