GOP Rep. Trusts God With Climate Change: ‘He Can Take Care Of It’

Al Goldis/FR11125 AP
Published June 1, 2017

A Republican congressman said last week that, were the impacts of climate change to become a “real problem,” God would intervene.

“I believe there’s climate change,” Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) told constituents at a town hall Friday, as seen in a video of the event posted online. “I believe there’s been climate change since the beginning of time. I think there are cycles.”

“Do I think that man has some impact? Yeah, of course,” he continued. “Can man change the entire universe? No. Why do I believe that? As a Christian, I believe that there is a creator, God, who’s much bigger than us. And I’m confident that, if there’s a real problem, he can take care of it.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he would announce whether the United States would stay in the Paris climate accord, a landmark agreement reached between nearly every nation on Earth in 2016 to collectively curb emissions.

h/t HuffPost.

