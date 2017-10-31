GOP Senator Pushes Back: ‘There Was No Compromise To Make’ In Civil War

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Tuesday pushed back on White House chief of staff John Kelly’s comments about the Civil War and said there “was no compromise to make” about the conflict, which was fought over the legality of slavery.

“We need to stop relitigating and referencing the Civil War as if there was some moral conundrum,” Scott told TPM in a statement.

Kelly on Monday said that the Civil War stemmed from a “lack of an ability to compromise.”

“It was always loyalty to state first, back in those days, and now it’s different today,” Kelly said. “And men of women of good faith on both sides made their stand, where their conscience had them make their stand.”

“There was no compromise to make – only a choice between continuing slavery and ending it,” Scott said. “We need to move forward together, instead of letting the divisions of the past continue to force us apart.”