GOP Senator: We Will ‘Immediately’ Open Ethics Probe Into Moore If He Wins

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published December 10, 2017 11:28 am

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday said the Senate Ethics Committee will “immediately” open an investigation into Alabama Republican candidate Roy Moore, who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct, if Moore is elected to office.

“If he wins we have to seat him. Then there will immediately be an ethics investigation,” Scott said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

He said the panel will “perhaps even talk with some of the folks who are witnesses” to Moore’s alleged misconduct.

“I’ve always said that so far, as far as I can tell, the allegations are significantly stronger than the denial,” Scott said.

