TPM Livewire

GOP Senator: I Want To Be On ‘Right’ Side Of History When It Comes To Moore

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 26, 2017 10:09 am

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday said he wants to be “on the side of right when history writes the story” about Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who multiple women have accused of sexual misconduct.

“It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore can do for the country is to move on,” Scott said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

He said the allegations against Moore “are still very strong and credible, and the denial has been weak.”

“In my opinion, and in the opinion of many Republicans and conservatives in the Senate, it is time for us to turn the page, because it is not about partisan politics,” Scott said. “It is not about electing Republicans versus Democrats. This is about the character of our country. I want to be on the side of right when history writes the story.”

“So is President Trump on the side of wrong?” ABC News’ Martha Raddatz asked, referring to Trump’s tacit endorsement of Moore. The President, who has his own long history of misconduct allegations, doubled down on that endorsement Sunday morning.

“Well, the President will have to make his own decisions on where he thinks he is and why he’s there,” Scott said. “Partisan politics is very important in Washington.”

Asked whether he thinks Trump’s moral authority is compromised because of his continued support for Moore, Scott said, “Certainly I don’t think so.”

“I think there are many Americans that disagree with me vehemently. I don’t necessarily understand how, but they do,” he said. “When Americans disagree with me, whether that’s the President or other folks, it doesn’t change my opinion, but I’m certainly unable to change theirs.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Franken Says He'll Return To The Senate Monday: 'I've Let A Lot Of People Down' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who several women have accused of sexual misconduct, on Sunday...

Conyers Says He'll 'Step Aside' From Judiciary Panel Amid Harassment Claims about 8 hours ago

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), who several ex-staffers have accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, on...

Pelosi Won't Say If Conyers, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Should Step Down about 8 hours ago

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday declined to say whether Rep. John...

GOP Senator: I'd 'Like To See' Trump Push Moore To Withdraw From Race about 9 hours ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on Sunday said he "would like to see" President Donald...

GOP Senator: I Want To Be On 'Right' Side Of History When It Comes To Moore about 10 hours ago

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday said he wants to be "on the side...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.