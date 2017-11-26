GOP Senator: I Want To Be On ‘Right’ Side Of History When It Comes To Moore

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday said he wants to be “on the side of right when history writes the story” about Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who multiple women have accused of sexual misconduct.

“It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore can do for the country is to move on,” Scott said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

He said the allegations against Moore “are still very strong and credible, and the denial has been weak.”

“In my opinion, and in the opinion of many Republicans and conservatives in the Senate, it is time for us to turn the page, because it is not about partisan politics,” Scott said. “It is not about electing Republicans versus Democrats. This is about the character of our country. I want to be on the side of right when history writes the story.”

“So is President Trump on the side of wrong?” ABC News’ Martha Raddatz asked, referring to Trump’s tacit endorsement of Moore. The President, who has his own long history of misconduct allegations, doubled down on that endorsement Sunday morning.

“Well, the President will have to make his own decisions on where he thinks he is and why he’s there,” Scott said. “Partisan politics is very important in Washington.”

Asked whether he thinks Trump’s moral authority is compromised because of his continued support for Moore, Scott said, “Certainly I don’t think so.”

“I think there are many Americans that disagree with me vehemently. I don’t necessarily understand how, but they do,” he said. “When Americans disagree with me, whether that’s the President or other folks, it doesn’t change my opinion, but I’m certainly unable to change theirs.”