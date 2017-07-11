TPM Livewire

Kaine: Russia Investigation ‘Potentially’ Moving Into ‘Treason’ Territory

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, responds to questions about the poison gas attacks and ongoing “war crimes” in Syria, during a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Kaine blasted blasted President Donald Trump for relying on his criticism of former President Obama’s approach to Syria now that he’s in charge, adding, “He’s got to put on his big boy pants and own up to the job.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published July 11, 2017 11:07 am

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) on Tuesday said the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether members of President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia may turn toward “potentially treason.”

“We’re now beyond obstruction of justice, in terms of what’s being investigated,” the former vice presidential nominee said on MSNBC. “This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even into potentially treason.”

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday admitted he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in June 2016 because he was told the lawyer had damaging information about Hillary Clinton that could help Trump’s campaign.

The New York Times on Monday reported that publicist Rob Goldstone, who contacted Trump Jr. about the alleged compromising information, suggested to Trump Jr. that the Russian government was behind the alleged “helpful” information.

Trump Jr. on Tuesday released the emails he and Goldstone exchanged, including a reference to a “Russian government attorney” flying from Moscow for the meeting.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City.
