Tillerson Says Transgender People Should Not Be Discriminated Against

In a statement marking Transgender Day of Remembrance Monday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that transgender people should not face discrimination, offering a contrast from President Donald Trump’s proposed policies regarding transgender people.

“On Transgender Day of Remembrance, the United States honors the memory of the many transgender individuals who have lost their lives to acts of violence,” Tillerson said in the statement. “Transgender individuals and their advocates, along with lesbian, gay, bisexual and intersex persons, are facing increasing physical attacks and arbitrary arrests in many parts of the world. Often these attacks are perpetrated by government officials, undermining the rule of law.”

“Transgender persons should not be subjected to violence or discrimination, and the human rights they share with all persons should be respected,” he added.

Tillerson’s statement comes months after Trump announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military. Trump claimed that allowing transgender people to join the military comes with “tremendous medical costs and disruption.” Trump’s proposed ban has been stalled in the courts — a federal judge in October blocked the ban.