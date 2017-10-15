TPM Livewire

Tillerson: ‘I’m Just Not Going To Dignify’ Queries About Calling Trump A ‘Moron’

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday again declined to deny that he called President Donald Trump a “moron.”

“Is it true? Did you call him a moron?” Jake Tapper asked Tillerson on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I’m just not going to dignify the question,” Tillerson replied.  “I call the President ‘Mr. President.’ He and I have a very, very open, frank and candid relationship.”

Responding to reports that Tillerson openly characterized him as a “moron” earlier in the year, Trump said, “If he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

“He made a joke,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Tuesday of Trump’s remark. “The President certainly never implied that the secretary of state was not incredibly intelligent.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
