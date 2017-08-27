Tillerson On Trump’s C’Ville Response: ‘The President Speaks For Himself’

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday said President Donald Trump “speaks for himself” in his wavering response to violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“When the President gets into the kind of controversy he does and the U.N. committee responds the way it does, it seems to say, they begin to doubt whether we’re living those values,” Chris Wallace pressed Tillerson on “Fox News Sunday.”

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination earlier in August denounced “the failure at the highest political level of the United States of America to unequivocally reject and condemn the racist violent events and demonstrations” after one person was killed when a car plowed into counter-protesters at the Charlottesville rally.

“I don’t believe anyone doubts the American people’s values or the commitment of the American government or the government’s agencies to advancing those values and defending those values,” Tillerson said on Sunday.

“And the President’s values?” Wallace pressed.

“The President speaks for himself,” Tillerson replied.