TPM Livewire

Tillerson Calls Reports Of Him Being Pushed Out ‘Laughable’

PIN-IT
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson turns to leave after a media opportunity with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published December 1, 2017 11:14 am

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday called reports of the Trump administration’s desire to replace him “laughable.” 

“It’s laughable,” he said during a photo op with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, before repeating the statement, according to Politico.

The New York Times and a number of other outlets reported Thursday, citing unnamed Trump administration officials, that the White House had prepared a plan to replace Tillerson as secretary of state with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and in turn to replace Pompeo with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK).

Neither White House nor State Department spokespeople confirmed the accuracy of the reporting. President Trump, asked Thursday if he would continue to employee Tillerson, said simply, “Rex is here.”

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who said he spoke to Tillerson Thursday, told CNN he did not believe the secretary of state was on his way out, at least in the near future.

“It’s been evident to me that for some time, somebody is seeking to undermine his presence here,” he told the network. “I don’t know who that is. I know he’s taken on some issues like the reform of the State Department. I know it hasn’t gone in a spectacular way.”

“Again, there’s something underway,” he added, per CNN. “Again, I don’t know who’s doing it, but to discredit what he’s doing at the State Department.”

CNN’s Michelle Kosinski later reported, citing an unnamed source close to the White House, that the Trump administration had leaked stories about replacing Tillerson “to express its extreme displeasure with him.”

Kosinski reported Friday of the photo op in which Tillerson called the stories “laughable”: “This was one of the most uncomfortable photo sprays I’ve ever experienced. Tillerson seemed exasperated, angry.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Quashes Rumors That Tillerson Is On His Way Out: 'He's Not Leaving' about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday denied reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was...

Lawyer: Conyers Will Make Decision About Future In Next Several Days about 1 hours ago

A lawyer for Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) said the congressman will make a decision...

Comey After Flynn Plea: 'Let Justice Roll Down Like Waters' about 2 hours ago

Ousted FBI Director James Comey took a biblical tone Friday responding to the news...

Reports: Farenthold Is Lawmaker Behind $84K Sex Harassment Settlement about 3 hours ago

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) was the lawmaker behind a $84,000 taxpayer-funded sexual harassment settlement...

Dem Intel Committee Leaders Stress Need For Independence After Flynn Plea about 3 hours ago

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Friday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.