TPM Livewire

Tillerson: Trump’s Flattery Of China On Trade Was ‘Tongue-In-Cheek’

PIN-IT
Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published November 9, 2017 10:55 am

President Donald Trump wasn’t being totally serious when he gave China “great credit” for taking “advantage” of the U.S. on trade, according to America’s top diplomat.

Speaking with reporters at the World China Hotel on Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the President’s remarks were more “tongue-in-cheek,” but “there was also a lot of truth to it.”

During a speech before Chinese business leaders on Thursday, Trump said the economic playing field between the two countries was “very one-sided and unfair.” But Trump said he doesn’t blame China for that.

“After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens? I give China great credit,” he said, remarks that are a far-cry from the way Trump characterized China’s trade policies with the U.S. on the campaign trail. At one point he claimed China was “raping” the U.S., referencing America’s more than $1 trillion debt to China because of an imbalance in imports and exports between the two countries.

When asked about Trump’s change in tone on China, Tillerson said he was likely being ironic and said it’s been an “issue that has just grown over time.”

I think what the President was just reflecting on is, look, we are where we are because previous administrations, whether through benign neglect — which is my own characterization of it — or for whatever reasons, allowed this to happen, and allowed it to get so out of balance that now it’s not an easy thing to rebalance,” he said.

“I think his characterization of not blaming a large developing country from doing what they can do, you know, I feel the same way about a number of actions that countries take, if the door is open, you’re going to walk through it. And I think in this case the President was simply saying, look, previous administrations have kind of left this trade door open,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson’s comments come as Trump receives criticism back home for not being tough enough on China.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Russians Offered To 'Send Five Women' to Trump's Moscow Hotel Room about 1 hours ago

After a business meeting in preparation for the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow,...

Former WH Comms Director: Trump Held Presser During My Interview For The Job about 2 hours ago

Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after a short stint as White House communications...

Dem Mega-Donor Drops Another $10 Million On Trump Impeachment Ads about 2 hours ago

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is doubling down on his impeachment push against President Trump....

WaPo: Woman Accuses Roy Moore Of Sexual Encounter When She Was 14 about 3 hours ago

An Alabama woman accused the state's Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore of initiating a sexual...

WaPo: Acting DHS Chief To Resign After WH Pressured Her On 'Protected Status' about 4 hours ago

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told the White House she would resign once...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.