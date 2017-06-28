TPM Livewire

Thune: ‘A Couple Of Issues’ Need To Be Addressed In Senate Health Bill

UNITED STATES - MAY 18: Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., leaves a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Capitol Visitor Center on the investigation of President Trump's campaign ties to Russia on May 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Published June 28, 2017

Despite calls from Republican senators like Susan Collins (R-ME) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) that tinkering won’t be enough to get them to support the GOP Obamacare repeal bill, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there are just a few “little” issues to address to get the votes Republicans need.

“We’re going to take the bill we have and try to, there are always little things, dials you can twist to try to attract support,” he said Wednesday, appearing on “Fox and Friends.”

He said there are “a couple of issues” conservatives want to address and “a couple of issues” moderates want to address, likely referring to the fact that several GOP Senators in Medicaid-expansion states have said they can’t support the plan because of its rollback of the expansion.

“It is a function of just trying to figure out that sweet spot where we can get the 50 votes you need to pass it and of course the assistance of Mike Pence, the vice president, and the chair if necessary,” he said. “We will get there.”

Nicole Lafond
PIN-IT
