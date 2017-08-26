TPM Livewire

Through Spox, Ryan Criticizes Arpaio Pardon: ‘The Speaker Does Not Agree’

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - MAY 25: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conducts his weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on May 25, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published August 26, 2017 6:36 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon former Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been convicted of ignoring a judge’s order to stop racially profiling Latinos based on the suspicion they were undocumented immigrants.

“The speaker does not agree with the decision,” Ryan’s spokesperson, Doug Andres, told the Wall Street Journal. “Law-enforcement officials have a special responsibility to respect the rights of everyone in the United States. We should not allow anyone to believe that responsibility is diminished by this pardon.”

Ryan isn’t the only Republican to criticize Trump’s move: Both of Arizona’s senators did so on Friday, with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) saying it “undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

Still, much of Trump’s right-wing nationalist base endorsed the move. Kelli Ward, who is challenging the state’s junior senator, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), for his sat in the 2018 Republican Senate primary, cheered Trump’s pardon.

Up until he lost a bid for reelection in November 2016, Arpaio was known nationwide for his extremely harsh detention tactics, especially those aimed at undocumented immigrants. For years, he maintained a facility nicknamed “Tent City” that housed hundreds of inmates outdoors, in the intense Arizona heat. Documentary filmmakers once caught him on camera calling it a “concentration camp.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Through Spox, Ryan Criticizes Arpaio Pardon: 'The Speaker Does Not Agree' 3 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon...

Video Shows Police Standing Back After Man Shoots At Charlottesville Crowd 52 minutes ago

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting in the direction of a crowd...

'Arizona Republic' Slams Arpaio Pardon: Trump Made It Clear Racism 'Is A Goal' about 2 hours ago

Arizona’s largest newspaper on Friday slammed Donald Trump for using his first presidential pardon to...

Trump Praises Hurricane Response As Harvey Batters Texas about 9 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted his encouragement to federal, state and local...

Sebastian Gorka Out Of WH Job, Disputes Claim He Did Not Resign about 15 hours ago

Sebastian Gorka, once deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and a counterterrorism adviser, is...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.