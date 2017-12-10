TPM Livewire

Dem Rep: Moore Would ‘Harken Us Back To The Days Of Segregation’

Published December 10, 2017 10:25 am

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) on Sunday said that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will “harken” the state “back to the days of segregation.”

“We who have been proud Alabamians know that we have been trying to overcome our painful past, and this candidate, Roy Moore, will only take us backwards and harken us back to the days of segregation,” Sewell said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

She said that Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, “will take us forward.”

Sewell said there is “no reason to doubt” the numerous women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

“If Roy Moore goes to Washington, we will always be questioning his character,” she said.

One woman, Leigh Corfman, alleged that Moore initiated a sexual encounter when she was 14 years old and he was in his early 30s. Another, Beverly Young Nelson, accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old. Moore has denied all the allegations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

